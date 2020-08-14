Advertisement

Felons voting clarification comes too late for the primary

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Florida Secretary of State quietly published guidance for people with felon convictions to determine whether they are eligible to register to vote.

There was no press release.

The Felon Voting Rights guidance just appeared on the Division of Elections website.

It even caught Desmond Meade by surprise.

He led the charge for the 2018 felons voting rights amendment.

“They didn’t give notice to any of the organizations that they know are working to help returning citizens participate in our democracy,” said Meade, who serves as Executive Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

The new guidance clarifies as long as a felon has paid the total of what they originally owed, they can register.

Additional fees or interest added to their original debt can’t count against them.

Felons can also ask the Secretary of State to determine if they’re eligible, but Meade said even with the new guidance, that process hasn’t been fleshed out.

“They’re not telling a person exactly what to do, and in addition, they’re not even giving the timeline for a person to get a response,” said Meade.

Meade called the guidance too little too late.

“We have hundreds of thousands of returning citizens in the State of Florida who wish they could have been participating in the primary elections that’s going on right now in their community,” said Meade.

In a press conference Thursday, the Governor blamed the delay on pending litigation against the 2019 law that requires felons pay all fines, fees and restitution before they can register to vote.

The Governor said more will be known once the case is settled.

“And I’m sure they’re going to provide appropriate guidance at that time,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit against requiring the fines and fees will be heard in a federal appeals court next week.

A federal judge in a lower court previously ruled the law amounted to a poll tax.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is still working to help felons pay back their debts.

They’ve spent $2 million so far to help 2,000 felons.

Another $2 million is expected to go out the door by the end of the week.

You can also contribute to the fund at WeGotTheVote.org.

News

Faces & Places of the Panhandle: Paco Navarro

Updated: 36 minutes ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we talk with local radio host Jake "Paco" Navarro.

News

Local Man Wins $10,000 Prize

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Publishers Clearing House surprised a Panama City man with $10,000 Thursday.

News

Felon Voting Rights

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Guidance published today for felon voting rights, but it's too late for the Florida primary.

News

Local radio DJ loves medium, keeps a song in his heart

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Local radio disc jockey Jake "Paco" Navarro loves his job and doesn't take it for granted.

News

Mask Mandate Extended in Panama City Beach

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The mask mandate for employees and customers of Panama City Beach businesses is extended through August 28.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Rain will return overnight tonight and into Saturday.

News

Virtual meeting held to discuss Bay County Skate Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
County leaders and skate park designers with Team Pain held the final virtual public input meeting for the skate park Thursday night.

News

Publishers Clearing House delivers $10,000 check to Panama City man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Thursday, the Prize Patrol stopped in Panama City at William Dent’s house.

News

The Appliance Center rebuilding after being destroyed during Hurricane Michael

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The Appliance Center was destroyed in Hurricane Michael but moved into a new shop on Harrison Avenue three days following the Category 5 storm.

News

Bay County to hold special election for District 4 commission seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Rather than appoint someone, Governor Ron DeSantis has chosen to hold a special election for the District four seat of the Bay County Commission.