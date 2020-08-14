Advertisement

Franklin County launches pledge to protect program

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and the Florida Department of Health have launched a voluntary Pledge to Protect program in which Franklin County tourism businesses commit to clean and healthy standards for their guests and employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Coronavirus doesn’t take a vacation, but it does travel. Because of this, the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and the Florida Department of Health have launched a voluntary Pledge to Protect program in which Franklin County tourism businesses commit to clean and healthy standards for their guests and employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

By taking the Pledge to Protect, Franklin County businesses are committing to:

· Proper Use of Personal Protective Equipment

· Routine Cleaning and Disinfecting of Surfaces and Equipment

· Practicing Social Distancing and Minimized Contact

· Enforcing Any Sick Employees to Stay Home

In return, participating businesses will receive a certificate of commitment, face masks for all employees, disposable paper placemats for restaurants and a window cling for the business window. Additionally, participating businesses will receive additional exposure through the Pledge to Protect program webpage. Businesses may take the pledge by emailing your interest to FranklinCHD@flhealth.gov. In return, the Department of Health will release a list of Pledge to Protect businesses every Friday and business names will be added to the TDC’s webpage Floridasforgottencoast.com/pledgetoprotect.

“The safety of our residents and the visitors of Franklin County is paramount,” said John Solomon, TDC director. “We hope this collaboration between Franklin & Gulf TDC’s along with the Franklin/Gulf Health Department will help minimize the spread of the virus moving forward.”

It’s a message echoed by the Franklin County Commission. “Franklin County is committed to creating a clean, safe and healthy environment for residents and visitors as we reopen our businesses and organizations following COVID-19 restrictions.”

The cities of Apalachicola & Carrabelle also invite the local businesses to take the Pledge to Protect.

Anyone interested in up to date COVID-19 statistics in Franklin County may visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19. The webpage remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

The Franklin and Gulf County Health Department Locations are OPEN and will remain open as staff continue to work on the COVID-19 response efforts. Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111 For local COVID-19 updates straight to your phone: text “FranklinCV19” to 888777 in Franklin County.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

