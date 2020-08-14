Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

Gulf showers and thunderstorms have been torrential over the coast this morning and across Bay County specifically. Be careful driving on wet and soaked roads and remember if it looks too deep it’s best to find another route. After this morning’s round, scattered storms are expected to pop up through the midday and afternoon as well. But most of that will be inland.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid morning with but most are starting out in the mid 70s with this morning’s rains helping to drop us down a few degrees. However, we’ll be well on our way to another hot one ahead today outside of storms. Sunshine will mix in with clouds this morning, especially inland, and gradually warms us up to highs in the low 90s throughout the afternoon inland. Coastal highs with the morning rains and cloud cover will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Daytime heating and the sea breeze should be able to produce a round of afternoon storms widely scattered across NWFL, but mainly inland. More widespread storms, and an unsettled pattern, head our way tonight and tomorrow as an upper level ridge moves out to the Desert Southwest and a week troughing pattern settles in over the Southeast.

Some of those storms that develop over the Panhandle could produce heavy rains and gusty winds. I don’t think it will be all day rain fest Saturday, as Friday morning turned out over the coast. But rather, most of NWFL will see about an hours worth of rain each day with coverage of rain around 70% of the Panhandle and rain totals each day near a half inch to an inch.

The trough pulls out Sunday and into early next week, and other than a few stray scattered storms, we'll be much drier.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a stray shower possible on the coast in the early morning and a better chance at a midday or afternoon scattered storm. Highs today reach the low 90s for most with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a better shot at an hours worth of a storm heading into Friday and Saturday before the pattern quiets down a bit for Sunday and Monday.

