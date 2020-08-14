Local radio DJ loves medium, keeps a song in his heart

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Video didn’t actually kill the radio star, but the Internet, iTunes and Spotify are doing their best to carry out the deed. But one local disc jockey keeps pushing on. You can hear him every day on the afternoon drive home. He’s 96 Rock’s Jake Navarro, better known as Paco.

“I’ve actually wanted to be on the air since I was in fifth grade, listening to morning radio on the drive to school, and I always loved just the craziness of it, and it just, it made my day so much better,” said Navarro.

And many will tell you Paco makes their day so much better.

“I’ll talk about everything and anything as long as it’s entertaining,” said Navarro.

And he’s not afraid to take on tough issues either.

“It’s more honest than anything, because I don’t really go out to try and make it an edgy show,” said Navarro. “If the content turns out to be edgy, that’s fine.”

96 Rock is three years hold now. So what’s the response been like so far?

“Positive, really, really positive,” said Navarro. “And I think it’s mainly from how I treat my listeners, too.”

We asked if he was living his dream.

“I am. Yeah, 100% I am,” said Navarro. “You know, I’m on the radio; I’m making a living; I’m feeding my family by being on the radio and being silly. I mean, come on! How many people can say that?”

And how many people can say they set a world record while on the job?

“We raised a ton of money for the Sky Wheel, a world record event for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center,” said Navarro. “It’s a real passion of mine.”

That’s right! Fifty-three straight hours on a Ferris wheel landed him in the Guinness World Book of Records. He was allowed five-minute bathroom breaks every hour but did not use most of them.

“I’m really grateful to Bay County for embracing me,” said Navarro. “I’ve been here eight years now. It feels like home. You know, I’m from Southern California, and I already love, you know, a beach type of vibe.”

And Paco can get crazy off air too. Recently, he took to the cage for a celebrity boxing match squaring off against a fellow DJ. It didn’t even take two rounds for Paco to look more like [Manny] Pacquiao.”

“It was awesome!” said Navarro right after the fight. “It was so much fun. [It] didn’t even go three [rounds]. Man, I’m excited. I’m actually ready to go again.”

But as important as his day job is, his night gig doesn't take a back seat.

“I put my heart and soul into this business, but I put my heart and soul even more into my family,” said Navarro.

And he understands tomorrow is not guaranteed in his line of work. Radio has been reading its own obituary for years now.

“People in the radio industry are losing their jobs left and right, and I’m very lucky to be here,” said Navarro.

And we’re lucky he chose our airwaves - to spread compassion, humor, and his love for good old fashion radio.

The Paco Radio Show runs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 96.3 FM.

Navarro is also the programming director for 96 Rock, and also hosts a show and is the programming director for X 101.5 FM in Tallahassee.

