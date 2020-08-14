Marianna man facing multiple charges after attempted burglary

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Marianna man is behind bars after an attempted burglary early Thursday morning.

The Marianna Police Department says officers responded to the Three Rivers Apartment Complex at about 1:39 a.m. in reference to an armed and dangerous subject. Officers were told that the caller said the suspect would not leave her residence and was armed with a handgun.

When they arrived, officers say they found Pernell Anderson, 33, walking away from the caller’s apartment building carrying a handgun. When Anderson spotted the officers, he tossed the handgun to the ground and fled.

After a brief pursuit, officers were able to take him into custody. The handgun was also collected and found to be loaded.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that Anderson had threatened the victim with the handgun at the front door of her apartment. When she went inside to call law enforcement, her younger brother had to physically stop Anderson from entering the apartment. It was at this time officers say Anderson put the handgun to his threat and threatened harm to all inside.

Anderson faces multiple charges including attempted burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, improper exhibit of a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

