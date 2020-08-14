Advertisement

Marianna man facing multiple charges after attempted burglary

Pernell Anderson, 33, faces multiple charges including attempted burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, improper exhibit of a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Pernell Anderson, 33, faces multiple charges including attempted burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, improper exhibit of a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.(KBTX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Marianna man is behind bars after an attempted burglary early Thursday morning.

The Marianna Police Department says officers responded to the Three Rivers Apartment Complex at about 1:39 a.m. in reference to an armed and dangerous subject. Officers were told that the caller said the suspect would not leave her residence and was armed with a handgun.

When they arrived, officers say they found Pernell Anderson, 33, walking away from the caller’s apartment building carrying a handgun. When Anderson spotted the officers, he tossed the handgun to the ground and fled.

After a brief pursuit, officers were able to take him into custody. The handgun was also collected and found to be loaded.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that Anderson had threatened the victim with the handgun at the front door of her apartment. When she went inside to call law enforcement, her younger brother had to physically stop Anderson from entering the apartment. It was at this time officers say Anderson put the handgun to his threat and threatened harm to all inside.

Anderson faces multiple charges including attempted burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, improper exhibit of a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New sidewalk coming to Back Beach Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jarell Baker
During their council meeting Thursday, city leaders approved the plan to build a sidewalk on the north side of Panama City Beach Parkway from Nautilus Street to Pier Park.

News

PCB City leaders vote to extend mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Thursday, Panama City Beach City leaders unanimously voted to keep their mask mandate in place.

News

Faces & Places of the Panhandle: Paco Navarro

Updated: 8 hours ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we talk with local radio host Jake "Paco" Navarro.

News

Local Man Wins $10,000 Prize

Updated: 8 hours ago
Publishers Clearing House surprised a Panama City man with $10,000 Thursday.

Latest News

News

Felon Voting Rights

Updated: 8 hours ago
Guidance published today for felon voting rights, but it's too late for the Florida primary.

News

Local radio DJ loves medium, keeps a song in his heart

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Local radio disc jockey Jake "Paco" Navarro loves his job and doesn't take it for granted.

News

Mask Mandate Extended in Panama City Beach

Updated: 8 hours ago
The mask mandate for employees and customers of Panama City Beach businesses is extended through August 28.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 8 hours ago
Rain will return overnight tonight and into Saturday.

News

Felons voting clarification comes too late for the primary

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Secretary of State quietly published guidance for people with felon convictions to determine whether they are eligible to register to vote.

News

Virtual meeting held to discuss Bay County Skate Park

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
County leaders and skate park designers with Team Pain held the final virtual public input meeting for the skate park Thursday night.