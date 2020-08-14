Advertisement

Massalina Bayou under advisory after over 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released

(WITN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has issued an advisory for a portion of Massalina Bayou after over 5,000 gallons of raw sewage was spilled.

Health officials advise against swimming is Massalina Bayou from E 6th Street to E 4th Street until further notice.

Panama City Officials say 5,600 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Massalina Bayou from rain over flowing a manhole on E 6th Street .

The City of Panama City will test the water and the advisory will be lifted once levels are safe.

