New Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp now open

The new Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp was unveiled Friday afternoon.
The new Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp was unveiled Friday afternoon.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The new, long-awaited Carl Gray Park Boat Ram was finally unveiled Friday.

City and county leaders joined for a ceremonial first boat launch of the two-lane ramp.

The one-million dollar project was made possible thanks to a $500,000 Restore Act grant, but this was just phase one. Phase two will involve reconstruction of the adjacent park.

“We’re going to take that area that has been kind of a picnic area that got blasted by the storm and there’s going to be some children’s equipment and things out there for people to picnic and do things. You can look on our website- we’ve got pictures of what we’re going to be doing over there so it’s not just going to be for boaters here,” said Panama City mayor, Greg Brudnicki.

Construction on phase two is expected to begin by early next year.

