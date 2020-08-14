New local deaths reported in Friday’s COVID-19 daily update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 563,285 cases reported. That’s 6,148 new cases. There are 557,337 cases involving Florida residents and 5,948 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 9,276 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 230 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 4,720 cases. This includes 4,646 residents and 74 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 61 people have died from the virus and 230 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 64 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,653 cases. This includes 3,624 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 50 people who have died from the virus. 184 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 47 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,466 cases. 1,345 of the cases are residents and 121 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 18 deaths from the virus and 74 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, nine people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 910 cases. 900 are residents and ten are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 44 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, six people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 524 cases. There are 514 residents and 10 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 16 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, two people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,007 cases. There are 1,992 local cases and 15 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 47 deaths and 104 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 17 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 488 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 31 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 720 cases. They are 710 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been four deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, four people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 449 cases. There are 446 residents and three non-residents. Ages range from 6 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 410 cases of COVID-19. All 410 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Seven people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 2:16 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 23 available adult ICU beds out of the 154 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

