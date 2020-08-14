Advertisement

New sidewalk coming to Back Beach Road

New sidewalk is coming to Panama City Beach along Back Beach Road.
By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

There's a new sidewalk coming to Panama City Beach.

During their council meeting Thursday, city leaders approved the plan to build a sidewalk on the north side of Panama City Beach Parkway from Nautilus Street to Pier Park. City leaders say the sidewalk will make it much safer for people who travel in that area.

Officials say they still have to survey the area and come up with the design, but they plan for construction begin early next year.

