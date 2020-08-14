One person dead after crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A person is dead after a car crash in Panama City Beach early Friday morning.

Panama City Beach Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Richard Jackson Boulevard, across from Ascension Sacred Heart’s E.R.

Police also say a vehicle struck a pedestrian and shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road for a few hours.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

