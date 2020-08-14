PCB City leaders vote to extend mask mandate

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

“We hear you, we see your emails, we got your phone calls,” said Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon. “We understand it. We don’t love it either but the numbers are not going in the right direction.”

Thursday, Panama City Beach city leaders voted to keep their mask mandate in place.

“Right now we’re not seeing any of our numbers starting to decrease at all,” said Panama City Beach Geoff McConnell. “We’d like to see another two week period. Maybe get a lull in the tourist season between school starting and Labor Day.”

Around the time the ordinance went into effect in July, Bay County had more than 2,800 cases of COVID-19. Now according to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, we have more than 4,600 cases.

“We could all wear a mask for a little while but we can’t stand another shutdown,” said Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto.

Despite the rise in cases, city leaders say they have seen a drop in hospitalizations and opened more testing locations at places like Frank Brown Park. Councilman Geoff McConnell said, “They are not sure if wearing a mask has impacted the spread, but they’re working to figure it out.”

“From a statistical standpoint we are not sure whether it did or did not,” said McConnell. “I’d like to see over the next couple of weeks, at that point will be able to get solid numbers and make a decision from there.”

City leaders also voted to allow code enforcement to enforce all violations of city ordinances, including the mask mandate.

The vote to extend the mandate was unanimous. The mask ordinance will stay in effect until August 28th at 5 p.m., unless they choose to extend it again.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.