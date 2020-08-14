Advertisement

Publishers Clearing House delivers $10,000 check to Panama City man

Publishers Clearing House surprised William Dent with $10,000 Thursday.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Publishers Clearing House has given away millions of dollars over the years to unsuspecting winners.

Thursday, the Prize Patrol stopped in Panama City at William Dent’s house.

The group presented Dent with a check for $10,000.

His immediate reaction?

“I was dreaming, and then I realized I wasn’t, and then I was thrilled,” said Dent.

He says he enters the sweepstakes all the time, and he and his wife couldn’t believe they won.

“I feel extremely elated and very grateful that I’ve won, and I hope we can put the money to good use and feel blessed too,” said Dent.

He says their daughter’s wedding is coming up next week, and the money will help go towards that, but he says there are a few things he needs to do first.

“Well, I need to cash it, get it in the bank, and then I’ll be talking to my wife to see what we need to spend it on,” said Dent.

He also has some advice for those still entering the sweepstakes.

“Keep on entering and keep on clicking,” said Dent. “Winners do happen, and it’ll happen to you.”

