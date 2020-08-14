The Appliance Center rebuilding after being destroyed during Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Appliance Center has been serving Panama City for 75 years, and its owners say they’ve not skipped a beat since Hurricane Michael destroyed the store in 2018.

Owner Bob Hurst said, “As bad as Hurricane Michael was, it has helped our business because there is so much demand for appliances now.”

As thankful as they were to reopen their doors so soon after the hurricane, Bob Hurst is excited to get back in to their original building. He went on to say, “We have been working under very cramped conditions over there in that building; it’s not really an appliance showroom, so I will be very happy to get back in it and get a little bit more organized than we are right now.”

It was important to Hurst to get back in to the original building, but he said he wanted to make sure it had the historic feel Downtown Panama City needs. He said, “I would like to think this is very typical of the 1920′s and 1930′s, commercial, vernacular, architecture of Panama City.”

Hurst hopes businesses continue to recover in the downtown area, and he’s looking forward to Panama City’s future. Hurst said, “I think that Panama City is going to do well; they’ll start doing a lot of improvements, so I’m real excited about that.”

