Advertisement

The Appliance Center rebuilding after being destroyed during Hurricane Michael

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Appliance Center has been serving Panama City for 75 years, and its owners say they’ve not skipped a beat since Hurricane Michael destroyed the store in 2018.

Owner Bob Hurst said, “As bad as Hurricane Michael was, it has helped our business because there is so much demand for appliances now.”

As thankful as they were to reopen their doors so soon after the hurricane, Bob Hurst is excited to get back in to their original building. He went on to say, “We have been working under very cramped conditions over there in that building; it’s not really an appliance showroom, so I will be very happy to get back in it and get a little bit more organized than we are right now.”

It was important to Hurst to get back in to the original building, but he said he wanted to make sure it had the historic feel Downtown Panama City needs. He said, “I would like to think this is very typical of the 1920′s and 1930′s, commercial, vernacular, architecture of Panama City.”

Hurst hopes businesses continue to recover in the downtown area, and he’s looking forward to Panama City’s future. Hurst said, “I think that Panama City is going to do well; they’ll start doing a lot of improvements, so I’m real excited about that.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual meeting held to discuss Bay County Skate Park

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
County leaders and skate park designers with Team Pain held the final virtual public input meeting for the skate park Thursday night.

News

Publishers Clearing House delivers $10,000 check to Panama City man

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Thursday, the Prize Patrol stopped in Panama City at William Dent’s house.

News

Bay County to hold special election for District 4 commission seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Rather than appoint someone, Governor Ron DeSantis has chosen to hold a special election for the District four seat of the Bay County Commission.

News

School closing lawsuit could be settled by Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge will decide on Friday if a lawsuit seeking to keep schools closed is dead in the water or will go forward.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances return to the forecast Friday and Saturday

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Better rain chances are in the forecast for Friday/Saturday

News

Prepping for Scallop Season

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scallop season is about to kick off in Gulf County.

News

BDS Substitute Teacher Shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bay District Schools is searching for more substitute teachers.

News

Walton County District 3 Commissioner Race

Updated: 3 hours ago
We talk to the candidates for the Walton County District 3 Commissioner race.

News

Mail in Ballot Deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
Make sure your absentee ballot is received and counted.