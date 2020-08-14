Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances are returning
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After a brief break from the more widely scattered showers & storms we will see those return to the forecast Friday and Saturday before taking another break Sunday-Tuesday. For tonight lows will fall into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will redevelop near the coast by Friday morning and then push inland during the afternoon. Highs will reach 87-91. The rain chances will be 60% Friday and 70% Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Better rain chances are in the forecast for Friday/Saturday

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered storms return today, more hit or miss across NWFL than yesterday.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are returning to the forecast

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Better rain chances will return to the forecast this week

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another summery and unsettled forecast shapes up with scattered storms developing through the midday and afternoon with highs near 90°.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
More storms are in the forecast over the coming days so keep the umbrella handy

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
More wet weather is in the forecast so keep the umbrella handy

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another round of scattered storms arrive today through the midday and afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies otherwise.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Scattered storms are in the forecast over the week ahead.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
A better chance of showers and storms is in the forecast this week