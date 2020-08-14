Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After a brief break from the more widely scattered showers & storms we will see those return to the forecast Friday and Saturday before taking another break Sunday-Tuesday. For tonight lows will fall into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will redevelop near the coast by Friday morning and then push inland during the afternoon. Highs will reach 87-91. The rain chances will be 60% Friday and 70% Saturday.

