Advertisement

Tourists are spending more money, says local official

All American Diner diner owner Glenda Power says this summer's performance was better than previous years, despite COVID-19.
All American Diner diner owner Glenda Power says this summer's performance was better than previous years, despite COVID-19.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - At the All American Diner in Panama City Beach, summer looked a little different this year.

“We have had to adjust of course to the capacity. We have a longer wait time but most customers are ok with it. They understand anywhere they go its gonna be a wait,” said the diner’s owner, Glenda Power, and it seems people are willing to make that wait. Every other table was filled with hungry diners on Friday while the restaurant balanced a 50% capacity rule.

Power said, “I think that people are just ready to get out of town. They were tired of being quarantined and so they wanted to head to the beach and they’ve actually came.”

So much so the diner’s performance this year topped previous years. “This year is actually up for us over 2018 and 19,” she said.

Dan Rowe with the Bay County Tourist Development Council said while tourism revenue was down 85% in April, things quickly took an upward turn. “In May we were down 30%, but in June it was a record breaking year from a revenue standpoint. Visitation was down- there were less visitors in the market, but they were spending more money,” said Rowe.

The data also shows visitors are spending more money, in a shorter amount of time, “and as we get into August and September, people are making very short-term reservations. They’re deciding today to come to the beach this weekend.”

Rowe said while forecasts are conservative for the fall, he expects the trend of last-minute visitors to continue.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp now open

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
City and county leaders joined for a ceremonial first boat launch of the Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp Friday afternoon. The ramp is the first of a two-phase project.

News

Bay County NAACP President encourages minorities to get out and vote

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Dr. Rufus Wood visited the Glenwood Community Center voting site and encouraged minorities to get out and vote.

News

David Scott Fine Jewelry celebrated the grand reopening of original building on Friday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
David Scott Fine Jewelry celebrated its grand reopening in its original building located on Harrison Avenue in Downtown Panama City.

News

DJ Shane Collins giving out “Tunnell Tough” stickers

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Last week the son of former Bay County Sheriff Guy Tunnell was in a horrific car accident. Friday, friends, family and many well wishers gathered at Bill Byrd Kia to show their support for Jason Tunnell. One of his closest friends, Shane Collins, also know as Doctor Shane, handed out stickers for people to show their support and offer prayers for Jason's recovery.

Latest News

News

Franklin County launches pledge to protect program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and the Florida Department of Health have launched a voluntary Pledge to Protect program in which Franklin County tourism businesses commit to clean and healthy standards for their guests and employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Massalina Bayou under advisory after over 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials advise against swimming is Massalina Bayou from E 6th Street to E 4th Street until further notice.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

New local deaths reported in Friday’s COVID-19 daily update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 9,276 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 230 new deaths reported.

News

One person dead after crash in Panama City Beach

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A person is dead after a car crash in Panama City Beach early Friday morning.

News

Deputies investigate homicide after body found by road in Chipley

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found by a road in Chipley.