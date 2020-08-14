Advertisement

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday twice ignored a question about whether he supports QAnon, a convoluted, right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory.

A reporter asked the president about the theory at a White House briefing Friday after Trump tweeted his congratulations to a QAnon-supporting candidate. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won her House primary runoff in Georgia this week, has called the theory “something worth listening to and paying attention to” and called its source, known as Q, a “patriot.” Trump praised her as a “future Republican Star.”

“Well, she did very well in the election. She won by a lot. She was very popular and she comes from a great state and she had a tremendous victory. So absolutely, I did congratulate her,” Trump said, sidestepping the question and ignoring a follow-up before moving on to another reporter.

Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies, including on Thursday, when he gave credence to a highly-criticized op-ed that questioned Democrat Kamala Harris’ eligibility to serve as vice president even though she was born in Oakland, California.

Asked about the matter, Trump told reporters he had “heard” rumors that Harris, a Black woman and U.S.-born citizen whose parents were immigrants, does not meet the requirement to serve in the White House. The president said he considered the rumors “very serious.” Constitutional lawyers have dismissed it as nonsense.

The episode echoed Trump’s rise in conservative politics as a leader of the so-called “birther movement” that questioned whether Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, was eligible to serve in the job. Only after mounting pressure during his 2016 campaign did Trump disavow the claims.

QAnon has ricocheted around the darker corners of the internet since late 2017, but has been creeping into mainstream politics more and more. The baseless theory centers on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as “Q” who shares information about an anti-Trump “deep state” often tied to satanism and child sex trafficking.

Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts, and shirts and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans are not uncommon at his rallies.

In addition to her embrace of QAnon, Greene has made a series of racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments, including alleging an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accusing Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.

Those comments had led the No. 2 House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and others to back Greene’s opponent in hopes of denying her the party’s nomination. Since her win, however, critics have largely gone silent. Green still faces a Democrat in November, but the GOP primary was considered the real contest in a district Trump won handily in 2016.

Trump has never publicly addressed QAnon. Asked about the group in 2018, then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump “condemns and denounces any group that would incite violence against another individual.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

News

New Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp now open

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
City and county leaders joined for a ceremonial first boat launch of the Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp Friday afternoon. The ramp is the first of a two-phase project.

News

Tourists are spending more money, says local official

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
As summer is winding down, Bay County tourism officials say there were less visitors in the market this year but they were spending more money.

News

Bay County NAACP President encourages minorities to get out and vote

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Dr. Rufus Wood visited the Glenwood Community Center voting site and encouraged minorities to get out and vote.

Latest News

News

David Scott Fine Jewelry celebrated the grand reopening of original building on Friday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
David Scott Fine Jewelry celebrated its grand reopening in its original building located on Harrison Avenue in Downtown Panama City.

News

DJ Shane Collins giving out “Tunnell Tough” stickers

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Last week the son of former Bay County Sheriff Guy Tunnell was in a horrific car accident. Friday, friends, family and many well wishers gathered at Bill Byrd Kia to show their support for Jason Tunnell. One of his closest friends, Shane Collins, also know as Doctor Shane, handed out stickers for people to show their support and offer prayers for Jason's recovery.

National

Georgia deputy reunites with jail inmates who saved his life

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The three men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when a deputy became unconscious and fell.

News

Franklin County launches pledge to protect program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and the Florida Department of Health have launched a voluntary Pledge to Protect program in which Franklin County tourism businesses commit to clean and healthy standards for their guests and employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

Massalina Bayou under advisory after over 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials advise against swimming is Massalina Bayou from E 6th Street to E 4th Street until further notice.