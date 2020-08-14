Advertisement

Virtual meeting held to discuss Bay County Skate Park

The Bay County Skate Park designs are well underway
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Skate Park project is rolling along.

County leaders and skate park designers with Team Pain held the final virtual public input meeting for the skate park Thursday night.

The meeting served as a way to change any designs for the park as well as go over feedback from the public from the last input meeting.

Officials say once the design concept is completed, it will be presented to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for approval.

