Virtual meeting held to discuss Bay County Skate Park

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Skate Park project is rolling along.

County leaders and skate park designers with Team Pain held the final virtual public input meeting for the skate park Thursday night.

The meeting served as a way to change any designs for the park as well as go over feedback from the public from the last input meeting.

Officials say once the design concept is completed, it will be presented to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for approval.

