Advertisement

Bryanna Johnson wins Student of the Year Award

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bryanna Johnson of Marianna High School has won the Attorney LaDray Gilbert Student of the Year Award presented by the Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP.

Johnson is a junior and maintains an A-average in her academics. She is a member of the school’s basketball and track teams and hopes to become a neurosurgeon after college.

The award comes with a $500 scholarship, which she plans on using to help her get required items for college.

We wish Bryanna all the best in her future endeavors!

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach city leaders release strategic plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach City Leaders have laid out a draft for their strategic plan for the next several years.

News

PCB Code Enforcement officials now have power to enforce ordinance violations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Code Enforcement officials can now hand out citations for double red flags, the mask mandate and several other violations.

News

Panama City Beach officials to improve sidewalks on Back Beach Road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach officials are planning to improve safety for pedestrians along back beach road.

News

Several come together to help Todd Herendeen Theatre stay open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Friends of a local music theater owner rally to his rescue, hoping to keep the entertainment venue's doors open.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach searching for new fire chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach City Leaders are getting ready to select a new fire chief city officials announced they'll be interviewing several candidates next week.

News

Student of the Year: Bryanna Johnson

Updated: 16 hours ago
Marianna junior Bryanna Johnson received the Attorney Ladray Gilbert Student of the Year award from the Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP.

News

Support For Todd Herendeen Theatre

Updated: 16 hours ago
The community is rallying support to keep the Todd Herendeen Theatre open.

News

Nestle Donates Water Bottles to Vernon

Updated: 17 hours ago
Nestle donated 72 cases of bottled water to Vernon schools since the drinking fountains will be shut down this year because of the pandemic.

News

Stofan Mail Voting

Updated: 17 hours ago
After President Trump raised concerns over a request to boost funding for the U.S. Postal Service in the next federal stimulus, Florida Supervisors of Elections say an under-funded post office could cause headaches in the General Election.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Wet weather to start the weekend, but drier weather to end it.