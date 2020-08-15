Bryanna Johnson wins Student of the Year Award

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bryanna Johnson of Marianna High School has won the Attorney LaDray Gilbert Student of the Year Award presented by the Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP.

Johnson is a junior and maintains an A-average in her academics. She is a member of the school’s basketball and track teams and hopes to become a neurosurgeon after college.

The award comes with a $500 scholarship, which she plans on using to help her get required items for college.

We wish Bryanna all the best in her future endeavors!

