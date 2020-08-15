Advertisement

Florida Election officials emphasize need for postal funding

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - President Donald Trump raised concerns over Democrats’ ask for $25 billion to boost the United States Postal Service in the next federal stimulus during and interview with FOX Business Thursday.

While the President’s critiques centered on universal mail in voting, even in Florida where that isn’t the case, an underfunded post office could cause headaches in the General Election.

The President suggested that House Democrats’ ask for the postal service funding boost was an effort to support universal vote by mail in other states.

“Because the post office is going to have to go to town to get these ridiculous ballots in,” said Trump.

The President later clarified he wouldn’t veto additional funding for the post office.

That came as a relief to Vice President of the Florida Supervisors of Elections Mark Earley.

“It doesn’t make sense to me not to fund what is a critical component of our elections,” said Earley.

Of the 2.3 million Floridians who have cast a ballot in the primary election, eight out of ten voted by mail.

Based on the latest statistics, the number of Floridians casting their ballot through the mail in this primary has seen a 42% increase over the 2018 primary election.

At this point, it’s too late to mail your ballot and expect it to be counted in Tuesday’s primary, but you can still return your signed ballot in person.

“Which will not involve you, in most cases, going inside,” said Patricia Brigham, President of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

If you mailed your ballot and want to ensure its been received, you can track it on your supervisor of elections’ website.

“If you do not see that it has been received, we urge you to contact that supervisor’s office,” said Brigham.

If there’s an issue with validating your ballot, you should be notified and can fix it as late as 5 PM next Thursday.

“Copy of the drivers license, sign the form, fill out the information on the form, so that we can use that as further substantiation that your vote by mail ballot is actually from you,” said Earley.

And looking ahead to the General Election, Supervisors recommend requesting your mail ballot as early as possible and returning it at least two to three weeks before Election Day to ensure it’s counted.

