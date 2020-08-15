Advertisement

New Seagrove Beach development includes commercial properties, boutique hotel

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The communities around Scenic Highway 30A continue to grow, bringing with it more developments.

The St. Joe Company is building a new boutique hotel in Seagrove Beach.

Corporate Director of Marketing Mike Kerrigan said The Lodge 30A will be a great addition to the area. ”There’s a lot of vacation rental options, but not a lot of hotel options, so we think this will be a great option for folks who are looking for that hotel experience right on Scenic Highway 30A,” said Kerrigan.

South Walton visitors we spoke to say they believe developments like this are inevitable, given the popularity of beach towns along 30A.

”I’m sure that’s bound to happen; a lot of these vacant areas are going to be developed anyway, so something nice would be beneficial to the area,” said Heidi Holmes, who is visiting South Walton.

Kerrigan added the three-story hotel and commercial properties will still fit in with the surroundings, and they will work with county officials to make sure parking is self-sufficient.

”The outdoors is such an important part of not only the local experience here but also the vacation experience, and having a trail head right there at Greenway Station that leads right into Point Washington State Forest, that’s literally right outside the doors of the hotel and of course only a couple minutes from the beach, is going to be a great opportunity for travelers,” said Kerrigan.

The Lodge 30A and Greenway Station are expected to be completed by 2022.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Wet weather will start out this weekend, but expect for it to remain hot and dry

News

Vernon Elementary School receives free bottled water for the school year

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Bottled water will also be donated to Vernon Middle and High School.

News

Tunnell Tough - 6pm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports.

News

Seagrove Beach Development

Updated: 3 hours ago
Seagrove Beach is getting a new boutique hotel that also brings shops and dining around it.

Latest News

News

New Sidewalk to Pier Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new sidewalk will be constructed to Pier Park.

News

Boat Ramp Reopens

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City of Panama City held a Ceremonial First Boat Launch at the new Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp.

News

Jackson County Tourism

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jackson County tourism up despite pandemic.

News

End of Summer Tourism

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tourism was down but revenue was up this summer in Panama City Beach.

News

Code Enforcement in Panama City Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
Code enforcement in Panama City Beach.

News

Glenwood Minority Voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Rufus Wood and others are helping with the NAACP push to get more minorities to the polls.