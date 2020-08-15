New Seagrove Beach development includes commercial properties, boutique hotel

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The communities around Scenic Highway 30A continue to grow, bringing with it more developments.

The St. Joe Company is building a new boutique hotel in Seagrove Beach.

Corporate Director of Marketing Mike Kerrigan said The Lodge 30A will be a great addition to the area. ”There’s a lot of vacation rental options, but not a lot of hotel options, so we think this will be a great option for folks who are looking for that hotel experience right on Scenic Highway 30A,” said Kerrigan.

South Walton visitors we spoke to say they believe developments like this are inevitable, given the popularity of beach towns along 30A.

”I’m sure that’s bound to happen; a lot of these vacant areas are going to be developed anyway, so something nice would be beneficial to the area,” said Heidi Holmes, who is visiting South Walton.

Kerrigan added the three-story hotel and commercial properties will still fit in with the surroundings, and they will work with county officials to make sure parking is self-sufficient.

”The outdoors is such an important part of not only the local experience here but also the vacation experience, and having a trail head right there at Greenway Station that leads right into Point Washington State Forest, that’s literally right outside the doors of the hotel and of course only a couple minutes from the beach, is going to be a great opportunity for travelers,” said Kerrigan.

The Lodge 30A and Greenway Station are expected to be completed by 2022.

