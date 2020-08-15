Panama City Beach city leaders release strategic plan

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach City Leaders have laid out a draft for their strategic plan for the next several years.

City officials say this is a roadmap developed by the city and community to build a town they would like to see in the next five to 10 years.

Officials say some of the priorities of the plan are transportation, public safety and increasing financial resiliency.

“This allows us to set out some goals and have the community involved in setting those goals. Tie that to our budget for the next five years and actually plan what needs to get done. This is very forward-looking it’s something that involves community it involves staff,” said Panama City Beach Councilman Geoff McConnell.

Officials say they plan to reevaluate the plan over the next several years.

They also aim to create a business plan for the city council to evaluate in October to align with the budget for next year.

