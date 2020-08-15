Panama City Beach officials to improve sidewalks on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach officials are planning to improve safety for pedestrians along back beach road.

Officials say the city council approved a plan to build a sidewalk on the north side of Panama City Beach Parkway from Nautilus Street to Pier Park. Officials say they are also looking forward to working with FDOT and Bay County to find more ways to add sidewalks along Back Beach Road.

“In the near future, we’re going to see with the expansion of Panama City Beach Parkway or Back Beach Road going from four lanes to six lanes. Sidewalks will also be included be included in those plans. Hopefully sooner than later that is going to happen,” said Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke.

Officials say they hope to begin construction on the sidewalk near Nautilus Street beginning next year. They say the construction of Bay Parkway, which is already underway, includes sidewalks as well.

