Panama City Beach searching for new fire chief

By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach City Leaders are getting ready to select a new fire chief. City officials announced they’ll be interviewing several candidates next week.

This coming after former Panama City Beach Fire Chief Larry Couch resigned last month.

Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they had 43 applicants for the position and narrowed the number down to 10.

O’Rourke said they are looking for a candidate with many qualities, including knowledge of water rescue.

“That is not a normal responsibility up at fire chief but it will be here,” said Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke. “That will be critical to know what type of background they have there. Being focused on our community as customers, empowering our employees and push decision-making to the front line as much as possible.”

O’Rourke said they’ll conduct interviews with the 10 candidates on August 19 and then narrow the number down to three.

He said he’ll interview those candidates on August 20 with panels of firefighters, department heads and other city staff to make their final decision.

