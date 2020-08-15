PCB Code Enforcement officials now have power to enforce ordinance violations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Code Enforcement officials can now hand out citations for double red flags, the mask mandate and several other violations. City officials say it is a way to take pressure off the police department while still maintaining order.

“We’re having a little bit of a labor crunch for everything on our plate that the police department has to enforce,” said Panama City Beach Councilman Geoff McConnell. “From the masks, To the restaurants, to every other aspect of the city. So we needed to power our code enforcement folks to get on the beach to issue double red flag citations and any other citations that needed to be had.”

Official say code enforcement will only hand out civil citations and will not make arrests.

