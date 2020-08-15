Several come together to help Todd Herendeen Theatre stay open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The show must go on!

The doors to the Todd Herendeen theatre are still open thanks to help from the community.

Owner Todd Herendeen said since April they’ve had low ticket sales for their shows, which he believes is mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herendeen said their Elvis show is one of their biggest shows of the year, but they have only sold 75 tickets in the past three months. This week he announced on Facebook this would probably be their last show and soon after their ticket sales more than doubled.

“I was just hoping to sell a few more tickets,” said Herendeen. “In about 48 hours we sold 100 more tickets. Donations have been coming and people are just fine for us to stay open. We’re really humbled and proud.”

Herendeen said they plan to hold more shows around September 11 and hopes the community continues to support them.

