Advertisement

USPS announces temporary price increase

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service is planning for a temporary price increase that will go into effect from Oct. 18 to Dec. 27.

The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.

Package shipments will see a rate increase anywhere from 24 cents to as much as $1.50.

USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The price increase is expected to still keep the postal service rates competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

News

Student of the Year: Bryanna Johnson

Updated: 3 hours ago
Marianna junior Bryanna Johnson received the Attorney Ladray Gilbert Student of the Year award from the Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP.

News

Support For Todd Herendeen Theatre

Updated: 3 hours ago
The community is rallying support to keep the Todd Herendeen Theatre open.

Latest News

News

Nestle Donates Water Bottles to Vernon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nestle donated 72 cases of bottled water to Vernon schools since the drinking fountains will be shut down this year because of the pandemic.

News

Stofan Mail Voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
After President Trump raised concerns over a request to boost funding for the U.S. Postal Service in the next federal stimulus, Florida Supervisors of Elections say an under-funded post office could cause headaches in the General Election.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Wet weather to start the weekend, but drier weather to end it.

News

Florida Election officials emphasize need for postal funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
With eight out of 10 voters voting by mail in Florida's August primary, state Supervisors of Elections say more postal funding is needed.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 4 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wet weather will start out this weekend, but expect for it to remain hot and dry