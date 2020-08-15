Vernon Elementary School receives free bottled water for the school year

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

In the face of the pandemic and the start of school, one local company is helping out its neighbor.

Friday afternoon, Nestle Waters donated 72 cases of bottled water to Vernon Elementary School.

Community members stopped by to help unload the truck bed and bring the water inside.

This year, students will not be allowed to use water fountains because of COVID-19.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Joe Taylor said they’re asking parents to provide their kids with water bottles to bring to school and the donated water will be used to refill them.

Bottled water will also be donated to Vernon Middle and High School.

The first day of school in Washington County is August 26.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.