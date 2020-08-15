Advertisement

Vernon Elementary School receives free bottled water for the school year

Bottled water will also be donated to Vernon Middle and High School.
Bottled water will also be donated to Vernon Middle and High School.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

In the face of the pandemic and the start of school, one local company is helping out its neighbor.

Friday afternoon, Nestle Waters donated 72 cases of bottled water to Vernon Elementary School.

Community members stopped by to help unload the truck bed and bring the water inside.

This year, students will not be allowed to use water fountains because of COVID-19.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Joe Taylor said they’re asking parents to provide their kids with water bottles to bring to school and the donated water will be used to refill them.

Bottled water will also be donated to Vernon Middle and High School.

The first day of school in Washington County is August 26.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Wet weather will start out this weekend, but expect for it to remain hot and dry

News

New Seagrove Beach development includes commercial properties, boutique hotel

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Lodge 30A and Greenway Station are expected to be completed by 2022.

News

Tunnell Tough - 6pm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports.

News

Seagrove Beach Development

Updated: 3 hours ago
Seagrove Beach is getting a new boutique hotel that also brings shops and dining around it.

Latest News

News

New Sidewalk to Pier Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new sidewalk will be constructed to Pier Park.

News

Boat Ramp Reopens

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City of Panama City held a Ceremonial First Boat Launch at the new Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp.

News

Jackson County Tourism

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jackson County tourism up despite pandemic.

News

End of Summer Tourism

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tourism was down but revenue was up this summer in Panama City Beach.

News

Code Enforcement in Panama City Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
Code enforcement in Panama City Beach.

News

Glenwood Minority Voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Rufus Wood and others are helping with the NAACP push to get more minorities to the polls.