Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - More wet weather is in the forecast for the start of the weekend but we are optimistic that the weekend will end on a drier note. Expect higher rain chances near the coast in the AM before pushing inland in the PM. Highs will likely stay in the mid to maybe upper 80s. Lows tonight will fall into the 70s. Expect hotter and drier weather Sunday w/highs in the 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.