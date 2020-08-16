Advertisement

Bill Byrd KIA hosts first pet adoption event

Bill Byrd KIA and five animal rescue organizations come together to host an animal adoption event.
Bill Byrd KIA and five animal rescue organizations come together to host an animal adoption event.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Saturday, Bill Byrd KIA and five animal rescue organizations in the Bay County area came together to put on the event.

There were around 50 animals at the event up for adoption.

Many of the organizers said more animals have been able to find homes because of the pandemic.

“You know there are so many displaced animals and we still have displaced families, and these are not just pets, they are part of your family, and that’s what we’re doing, showing that everybody does need a home, and spread the love and that’s what its all about,” Bill Byrd KIA General Sales Manager Steve Lawler said.

This was just the first of many pet adoption events that Bill Byrd KIA will be hosting.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

