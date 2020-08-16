‘Cram the Van’ school supply drive helps Bay District students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

United Way, IHeartRadio and Bay District Schools teamed up on Saturday to host this year’s “Cram the Van” event.

COVID-19 and the rain may have been some obstacles during the event, but that certainly did not stop locals from coming out and supporting the community.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Husfelt said the parents are grateful for the community for events like these and wanted to make sure everyone knew that helping others is just as important as anything else you do.

Due to the pandemic, some new school supplies were on this year’s list, masks and PPE.

“With this pandemic, masks are going to be a normal thing, I think it will be important for all of our students to have a supply of masks,” Rebuild Bay County executive director Donna Pilson said.

And if you are wondering how to obtain some of the supplies, keep in contact with your child’s school to see when they are distributing them.

