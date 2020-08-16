Advertisement

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Health officials report 3,779 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Health officials report 3,779 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. Today, Florida had the fourth straight day below 10 percent positivity of new cases.

Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are 3,779 new positive COVID-19 cases and 107 reported deaths - 7 occurred yesterday, August 15. As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard at 2 p.m., there are 5,690 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Test results for more than 58,200 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Saturday, August 15. On August 15, 7.79 percent of new cases** tested positive.

To date, there are a total of 573,416 Florida cases*** with 9,452 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since August 15, the death of one hundred seven Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Brevard, Broward, Collier, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Levy, Madison, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Suwannee and Volusia counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

  • The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here
  • The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.
  • To date, 3,986 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died. 

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report separates case line data in a separate PDF. The case line data report is available here. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here. The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

