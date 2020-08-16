Jackson County tourism numbers on the rise

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

After a slow start to the season due to the coronavirus, the Jackson County Tourism Development Council said visitor numbers are on the rise.

The outdoor attractions in the area, such as Jackson Blue Springs, are a draw to people who are looking to get outdoors. There has been increased interest in other activities as well.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries about really fishing and camping,” said Christy Andreasen, Executive Director of the JCTDC. “Those two seem to have an increase in inquiries. And Blue Springs has been seeing a pretty good season so far from what we’ve been told.”

You can contact the JCTDC with any questions you may have about outdoor activities in the county.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.