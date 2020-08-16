Advertisement

Mobile testing bus coming to Bay County

The walk-up site will be open August 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Mobile COVID-19 testing bus is coming to Bay County starting this week. The testing provided is molecular testing.

The bus is with the Florida Department of Management Services.

It will be located at the Youngstown-Fountain Recreational Complex located at 12321 E Hwy 20.

The walk-up site will be open August 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

Officials say the mobile bus can test up to 200 people per day.

You have to be 18 years or older to get tested. It doesn’t matter if you have symptoms or not.

Officials say you will need your photo ID, insurance card, insurance is not required, and a pen.

Information on when you’ll receive your results will be provided on site.

