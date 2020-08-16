Advertisement

One dead after being struck by car in Okaloosa County

Officials say the pedestrian, a 72-year-old from Navarre, failed to use the crosswalk as they crossed the road.
Officials say the pedestrian, a 72-year-old from Navarre, failed to use the crosswalk as they crossed the road.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say one man is dead after attempting to cross a road and being struck by a car.

They say the accident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

According to officials, the driver was travelling north on State Road 189.

They say the pedestrian, a 72-year-old from Navarre, failed to use the crosswalk as they crossed the road.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian, thus striking the pedestrian in the road.

The name of the victim has not been released.

