Register says goodbye to the Vernon Jackets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG)- Vernon High School is saying goodbye to basketball head coach Thomas Register.

Register coached the Jackets for 7 years and made the announcement on Twitter saying he had resigned and was making a career change. He says he has four kids all under the age of 12 and wants to be more present with them. He went back to school to get his master’s and will now be teaching students all over the state driver’s ed virtually.

He said as much as he loved coaching, he knew this new opportunity would allow him more time with his kids as they grow up, and he had some words for whoever takes his place.

“I’d tell them that they had better keep John Works as their assistant coach because he’s the best assistant coach there is. That’s what I’d tell them, and I’d tell them that they’re a part of a community that supports their kids more than asny community I’ve ever seen,” said Register.

He went on to say he would miss everything about the job, but there were no hard feelings.

“What makes it so hard leaving that place is how good of a community it is, how good of a school it is. The administration is great. The teachers are great. The kids are great. When you leave that, it makes it really difficult. A lot of people, when they leave, they leave because they are mad, or they leave because something went wrong. I’m glad to be saying that I’m leaving it in good hands. I’m leaving it with three of five returning starters on a final four run,” said Register.

Register will receive his master’s in December, something else he said affected his decision as he didn’t want to receive another job offer in the middle of basketball season.

