Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A rather warm and pleasant day across the Panhandle today, with a nice end to the weekend in store.

We may see a few scattered thunderstorms further inland during the overnight hours, but we should be clear by sunrise. We won’t see much if anything of rain tomorrow, and yet another dry day is on the way for Monday. Following that, very unsettled conditions will lead to a spike in rain chances.

You can watch my full forecast above.

