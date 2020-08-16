Voting sites open every day up until Election Day on August 18th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Voting sites in Bay County have been open since August 8 and will stay open until Election Day, August 18.

Bay County’s early voting sites have seen around 10,000 people and counting.

There have been more mail-in ballots than there have been people going in-person to vote.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Anderson, is urging the public to utilize the drop boxes at voting sites instead of placing ballots in the mail.

“Do not put your ballot in the mail right now, if you think that you’re going to put your vote by mail ballot in the mail Monday, or today, or Sunday, and expect it to get here by election night at 7 p.m., please don’t do that,” Andersen said.

The county will have 13 voting sites available on Monday and Tuesday to help with the volume of people they are expecting.

. Site 1 Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB

. Site 2 Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC

. Site 3 Robert's Hall 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

. Site 4 Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC

. Site 5 Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

. Site 6 Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

. Site 7 Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC

. Site 8 LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB

. Site 9 Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB

. Site 10 Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

. Site 11 Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

. Site 12 Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

. Site 13 First Baptist of Mexico Beach, 823 N 15th St, Mexico Beach

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.