Advertisement

Voting sites open every day up until Election Day on August 18th

DO not place mail in ballots in the mail for Tuesdays election, place them in drop boxes located at voting sites.
DO not place mail in ballots in the mail for Tuesdays election, place them in drop boxes located at voting sites.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Voting sites in Bay County have been open since August 8 and will stay open until Election Day, August 18.

Bay County’s early voting sites have seen around 10,000 people and counting.

There have been more mail-in ballots than there have been people going in-person to vote.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Anderson, is urging the public to utilize the drop boxes at voting sites instead of placing ballots in the mail.

“Do not put your ballot in the mail right now, if you think that you’re going to put your vote by mail ballot in the mail Monday, or today, or Sunday, and expect it to get here by election night at 7 p.m., please don’t do that,” Andersen said.

The county will have 13 voting sites available on Monday and Tuesday to help with the volume of people they are expecting.

. Site 1 Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB

. Site 2 Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC

. Site 3 Robert's Hall 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

. Site 4 Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC

. Site 5 Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

. Site 6 Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

. Site 7 Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC

. Site 8 LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB

. Site 9 Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB

. Site 10 Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

. Site 11 Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

. Site 12 Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

. Site 13 First Baptist of Mexico Beach, 823 N 15th St, Mexico Beach

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson County tourism numbers on the rise

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
After a slow start to the season due to the coronavirus, the Jackson County Tourism Development Council said visitor numbers are on the rise.

News

‘Cram the Van’ school supply drive helps Bay District students

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
United Way, IHeartRadio and Bay District Schools teamed up on Saturday to host this year’s “Cram the Van” event.

News

Bill Byrd KIA hosts first pet adoption event

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
There were around 50 animals at the event up for adoption.

News

Saturday Evening WX 8-15-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bryanna Johnson wins Student of the Year Award

Updated: 6 hours ago
The award comes with a $500 scholarship.

News

Panama City Beach city leaders release strategic plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach City Leaders have laid out a draft for their strategic plan for the next several years.

News

PCB Code Enforcement officials now have power to enforce ordinance violations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Code Enforcement officials can now hand out citations for double red flags, the mask mandate and several other violations.

News

Panama City Beach officials to improve sidewalks on Back Beach Road

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach officials are planning to improve safety for pedestrians along back beach road.

News

Several come together to help Todd Herendeen Theatre stay open

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Friends of a local music theater owner rally to his rescue, hoping to keep the entertainment venue's doors open.

News

Panama City Beach searching for new fire chief

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach City Leaders are getting ready to select a new fire chief city officials announced they'll be interviewing several candidates next week.