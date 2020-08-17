Advertisement

2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2002 file photo shows members of the hip hop group RUN-DMC, from left, Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons creating handprints in cement as they are inducted into Hollywood's RockWalk in Los Angeles.
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2002 file photo shows members of the hip hop group RUN-DMC, from left, Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons creating handprints in cement as they are inducted into Hollywood's RockWalk in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Krista Niles, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been indicted in the 2002 slaying of hip hop artist Jam Master Jay, which until now had been one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings, three law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and did so on the condition of anonymity. One of them identified the suspects as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan. Federal prosecutors were expected to announce the charges at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Washington, who had reportedly been living on a couch at Jay’s home in the days before his death, was publicly named as a possible suspect or witness as far back as 2007. He is currently serving a federal prison sentence stemming from a string of robberies he committed while on the run from police after Jay’s death.

In court papers filed at the time, prosecutors alleged that Washington waved a handgun around and ordered people in Jay's Queens recording studio to lie on the ground while another man killed him on Oct. 30, 2002.

Washington “provided cover for his associate to shoot and kill Jason Mizell,” prosecutors wrote.

Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel. Their hits included “It’s Tricky,” “Christmas in Hollis” and the Aerosmith remake collaboration “Walk This Way.”

Jay was shot once in the head with a .40-caliber bullet by a masked assailant at his studio in Hollis, the Queens neighborhood where he grew up, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.

Police identified at least four people in the studio with Jay, including the two armed gunmen. The city and Jay's friends offered more than $60,000 in reward money, but witnesses refused to come forward and the case languished.

Jay's acquaintance with Washington upset his family. Before sleeping on Jay's couch, Washington had been linked to the 1995 fatal shooting of Randy Walker, a close associate of the late Tupac Shakur.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.

National Politics

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Coronavirus

Arizona school district postpones start of school after teachers refuse to return amid pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis announces relaunch of Hurricane Michael Homebuyer Program

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing), the homeownership program will provide $10 million in down payment assistance (DPA) to Floridians in the following impacted counties: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arizona school district forced to delay opening after teachers refuse to work

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
chers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

Coronavirus

CVS, Walgreens enact COVID precautions for in-store flu shots

Updated: 1 hour ago
CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving flu shots.

National

300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.

National

Police warn of fake Facebook posts on Cannon Hinnant investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Wilson police spokesperson said on Facebook that fake information about 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s shooting, including posts claiming they were from their department, was being shared online.

National

Coronavirus and the campaign: the candidates' messaging

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.