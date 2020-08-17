Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 testing options available in Jackson County

A COVID-19 testing site is available at the Dollar General on Lafayette Street in Marianna.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County officials want residents to know of another option for COVID-19 testing.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management has a walk-up testing site at the Dollar General on Lafayette Street in Marianna.

Officials say the site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can test anyone 18 and older regardless of symptoms.

Jackson County officials believe the site isn't being used as much as they thought and they want locals to know the option is available.

"In order for us to keep the site, we need to justify it with the numbers. We're really trying to raise awareness on where it's located, the hours, and to try to get people to start utilizing it," said County Administrator for Jackson County Wilanne Daniels.

For more information on the site click here.

