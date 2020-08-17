Additional COVID-19 testing options available in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County officials want residents to know of another option for COVID-19 testing.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management has a walk-up testing site at the Dollar General on Lafayette Street in Marianna.

Officials say the site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can test anyone 18 and older regardless of symptoms.

Jackson County officials believe the site isn't being used as much as they thought and they want locals to know the option is available.

"In order for us to keep the site, we need to justify it with the numbers. We're really trying to raise awareness on where it's located, the hours, and to try to get people to start utilizing it," said County Administrator for Jackson County Wilanne Daniels.

