CareerSource Gulf Coast to hold mobile food distribution

(WCJB)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - CareerSource Gulf Coast is planning to hold a mobile food distribution on Tuesday, August 18, to give 20,000 lbs of food to those in need.

The distribution will be at 1000 E 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405, on the SW Corner between Sears and Auto Center.

The food is expected to arrive a 7:30 a.m. and distribution is tentatively expected to start at 9:00 a.m.

Organizers say the distribution will be made through Feeding the Gulf Coast and there will be volunteers from CareerSource Gulf Coast, The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach, and Saint Dominic Catholic Church.

The food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

