Community steps up to help Decaris Hunter follow dreams

The community stepped in to help Decaris Hunter spread love and follow one of his dreams.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Many in Bay County and beyond know Decaris Hunter and his simple message of positivity.

But recently the community has stepped up to spread a little love of their own.

Hunter said he’s wanted to be an EMT for about ten years so community members from all over surprised hunter with a GoFundMe to help pay for his classes.

“In 16 hours, I was over what she was even raising the money for, the amount she was raising the money for and it just skyrocketed,” said Hunter. “The love went crazy from there.”

He says the surprise came at just the right time as lately, he started seeing more negativity than positivity.

“So, I was like, man this love thing is not working. I don’t see it, like, where’s the love at? But you know what? This showed me, everybody spreads love but we all don’t spread it the same way,” said Hunter. “It’s not all about me, it’s not just me spreading love, we have a whole community out here spreading love.”

Hunter said he’s had a few first responders reach out to him to say they’ll lend a helping hand if he ever needs one.

He said seeing the support from the community he’s poured his heart and soul into is more than he could ever ask for.

“To see the outpour, the overflow of love that comes from everybody and I know it’s real,” said Hunter. “They don’t have to respond to me, they don’t have to wave, they don’t have to blow their horns, they don’t have to give to the GoFundMe to help me chase my dreams, they don’t have to, and that’s how I know the love is real.”

Decaris said he plans on starting his EMT courses this week.

