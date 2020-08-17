Fall sports practice pushed back for Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools announced on Monday that practice for fall sports will be pushed back until September 7th. A start date for games and matches has not been determined yet.

Friday, the FHSAA made the decision to allow fall sports practice to start on Monday, August 24, and games to start on September 4. Bay County Schools decided to push back the start dates after a conference call with local health and school officials.

Sports conditioning is still allowed to take place.

This story will be updated with more details, as well as reaction with local coaches later tonight.

