Advertisement

Fall sports practice pushed back for Bay District Schools

Bay District Schools decide a later start date for fall sports.
Bay District Schools decide a later start date for fall sports.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools announced on Monday that practice for fall sports will be pushed back until September 7th. A start date for games and matches has not been determined yet.

Friday, the FHSAA made the decision to allow fall sports practice to start on Monday, August 24, and games to start on September 4. Bay County Schools decided to push back the start dates after a conference call with local health and school officials.

Sports conditioning is still allowed to take place.

This story will be updated with more details, as well as reaction with local coaches later tonight.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County students head back to school

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Even though masks aren’t mandated in schools, Superintendent Hughes said most students are choosing to wear them.

News

Four arrested after burglary in DeFuniak Springs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested four people after an alleged burglary over a generator.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis announces relaunch of Hurricane Michael Homebuyer Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing), the homeownership program will provide $10 million in down payment assistance (DPA) to Floridians in the following impacted counties: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington.

News

CareerSource Gulf Coast to hold mobile food distribution

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
CareerSource Gulf Coast is planning to hold a mobile food distribution on Tuesday, August 18, to give 20,000 lbs of food to those in need.

Latest News

News

Decaris Hunter chases dream to become an EMT

Updated: 18 hours ago
Decaris Hunter chases dream to become an EMT

News

Locals can adopt a beach access

Updated: 18 hours ago
Locals can adopt a beach access

News

Jackson County testing site opens seven days a week

Updated: 18 hours ago
Jackson County testing site opens seven days a week

News

Community steps up to help Decaris Hunter follow dreams

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Hunter said he's wanted to be an EMT for about ten years so community members from all over surprised hunter with a GoFundMe to help pay for his classes.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful enourages people to adopt a beach access

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Between unincorporated Bay County and Panama City Beach, there are 96 public beach accesses. There are still 80 available to adopt.

News

Additional COVID-19 testing options available in Jackson County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The Florida Department of Emergency Management has a walk-up testing site at the Dollar General on Lafayette Street in Marianna.