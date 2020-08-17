Advertisement

Four arrested after burglary in DeFuniak Springs

Four were arrested for alleged burglary in DeFuniak Springs.
Four were arrested for alleged burglary in DeFuniak Springs.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested four people after an alleged burglary over a generator.

Deputies say they received a call reporting four people trying to force their way into a home.

The victim told deputies the suspects pistol whipped and hit him multiple times. The victim said during the struggle, one suspect shot one round from their gun.

Deputies were told the four suspects drove off in a gold Cadillac sedan, without taking anything from the home.

The victim told investigators the four suspects’ motive was over a dispute about ownership and payment for a generator.

Deputies say they found a .22 caliber shell casing near the victim’s front door and photographed tire and shoe prints in the yard.

Deputies say they developed information that led them to Seth Robbins, 23. Investigators say they found a loaded .22 caliber Kel-Tec under the couch where Robbins was sleeping. Robbins was arrested.

Deputies also arrested Jennifer Spaid, 41, Taylor Anderson, 27, and David Wray Jr., 28.

Deputies say Anderson’s car is a gold Cadillac. The car was found and towed to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office lot.

Robbins, Spaid, Anderson, and Wray were all charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm, and criminal mischief under $300.

Deputies say Spaid had meth on her during her arrest and is additionally charged with possession of meth.

