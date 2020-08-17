Keep PCB Beautiful enourages people to adopt a beach access

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Keep PCB Beautiful wants to help keep the beaches clean and they need your help, by allowing you to adopt your very own beach access.

Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford said adopting a beach access is especially important in the Panama City Beach area because it gives the community a chance to make a difference.

Between unincorporated Bay County and Panama City Beach, there are 96 public beach accesses. There are still 80 available to adopt.

Weatherford said once you adopt an access, you are responsible for cleaning it once a month and you must also sign up for a two-year commitment.

Weatherford said the beaches of Panama City Beach draw tourists, therefore they serve as the main economic force for the community.

Weatherford said that you can email the organization at keeppcbbeautiful@gmail.com, and they will send you a packet with all the qualifications for adopting your beach access.

