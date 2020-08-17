Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead and a lot of sunshine heading our way today. We’ll see it go to work on temperatures pretty quickly though.

Most are waking up in the mid 70s this morning. We’ll easily reach the mid 80s by mid morning and be well on our way to near 90 degrees, most likely before lunch. Mainly sunny skies through the daytime today heats up highs into the 90s for all.

We’ll have just an isolated chance that the daytime heating and humidity turns into a stray inland shower this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll remain mainly dry once again today.

We’ll see a bit of a pattern change as the week unfolds with a trough digging into the Southeast in the coming days. That will bring more lift overhead and a better chance at rain from Tuesday through the end of the week. We’ll likely see scattered thunderstorms and a good coverage of them over NWFL as well. Some storms may contain heavy rains, and some gusty winds will be possible in stronger storms.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies and hot and humid with highs in the 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in another unsettled period through much of this week ahead.

