Mowat Street level crosswalk closed

S.R.3900 WIDENING PROJECT(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Construction work will require removal of the State Road 390 street level crosswalk at Mowat Middle School starting Monday, August 17.

Pedestrians and cyclist are asked to use the pedestrian overpass located in front of the school instead. Signage will be put in place with directions to the pedestrian overpass. Once all roadway construction in front of the school is completed, there will be a new, wider pedestrian overpass as well as a new street level crosswalk in this location.

The segment from Jenks Avenue to east of S.R. 77, which passes Mowat Middle School, is currently estimated for completion in late 2022.

