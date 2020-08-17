Advertisement

Record-setting partisan primaries

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - In Tuesday's primary several incumbent Democrats are under attack from those in their own caucus, and a feud between the outgoing Republican Speaker of the House and the man slated to lead the chamber in 2024 has already cost a million dollars. 

Both point to fractures within inner party workings.

Representative Danny Perez is set to become Speaker of the Florida House in 2024, but only if he survives the $660,000 mail and TV onslaught against him in Tuesday’s primary.

On its face, the feud is over Perez’s trip to Cuba to shoot engagement photos, but political scientist Susan MacManus thinks there’s more. 

“Republicans have a split between the really, really, really Trump supporters, and the sort of lukewarm Trump supporters,” said MacManus.

Perez is fighting back with his own half-million dollar war chest. 

In an exclusive phone interview he also said the opposition is about more than just the Cuba trip, but doesn’t know what.

He told us he expects to win Tuesday and become speaker in 2024.

On the Democrat side, rising star Anna Eskamani is actively opposing three incumbent Democrats over their votes limiting abortion and promoting school choice.

“These Democrats don’t align with any major elements of our party structure. They really do stand with the Republican caucus. If they want to run as Republicans, I think they should,” said Eskamani. 

This year there are a record number of inter-party challenges. MacManus believes it is a sign of the times.

“Each party has a deep schism at the moment,” she said.

An increasing number of voters aren’t choosing either party, and MacManus said inner-party squabbles will on push more not to choose a side.

House Speaker Jose Oliva did not respond to our requests for an interview. 

Latest News

News

Walton County students head back to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Even though masks aren’t mandated in schools, Superintendent Hughes said most students are choosing to wear them.

News

Four arrested after burglary in DeFuniak Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested four people after an alleged burglary over a generator.

News

Fall sports practice pushed back for Bay District Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A start date for games and matches has not been determined yet.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis announces relaunch of Hurricane Michael Homebuyer Program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing), the homeownership program will provide $10 million in down payment assistance (DPA) to Floridians in the following impacted counties: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington.

Latest News

News

CareerSource Gulf Coast to hold mobile food distribution

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
CareerSource Gulf Coast is planning to hold a mobile food distribution on Tuesday, August 18, to give 20,000 lbs of food to those in need.

News

Decaris Hunter chases dream to become an EMT

Updated: 19 hours ago
Decaris Hunter chases dream to become an EMT

News

Locals can adopt a beach access

Updated: 19 hours ago
Locals can adopt a beach access

News

Jackson County testing site opens seven days a week

Updated: 19 hours ago
Jackson County testing site opens seven days a week

News

Community steps up to help Decaris Hunter follow dreams

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Hunter said he's wanted to be an EMT for about ten years so community members from all over surprised hunter with a GoFundMe to help pay for his classes.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful enourages people to adopt a beach access

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Between unincorporated Bay County and Panama City Beach, there are 96 public beach accesses. There are still 80 available to adopt.