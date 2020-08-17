Advertisement

Walton County students head back to school

Even though masks aren’t mandated in schools, Superintendent Hughes said most students are choosing to wear them.
Even though masks aren’t mandated in schools, Superintendent Hughes said most students are choosing to wear them.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Freeport High School Principal, Donna Simmons, said the first day of school is as normal as it could be during a time like this.

However, the school may not look exactly like it did before the pandemic.

Now in between classes, students at Freeport High School travel down one-way hallways divided by a rope.

Other changes include only allowing students to use the bathroom during class and staggering lunchtimes.

“We’ve staggered our lunch release times so that there are less kids in line and we can practice social distancing,” Simmons said. “We have dots down on our floor to maintain that social distancing there.”

Teachers are also sanitizing their rooms between classes and after school ends.

Schools across Walton County are also making their own changes.

“Some of our schools are rotating teachers so we don’t have a lot of exposure and interaction between classes. Some of our schools are doing block schedules,” Walton County Schools Superintendent A. Russell Hughes said.

Even though masks aren’t mandated in schools, Superintendent Hughes said most students are choosing to wear them.

“I’m seeing more than 95, 98% of students in the hallways wearing masks as we asked them to. So, it’s going great,” Superintendent Hughes said.

Both Hughes and Simmons have high hopes for the rest of the school year.

“If students will be this compliant the rest of the year and this excited about school... we’re going to have a very successful school year,” Simmons said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen students this ready to come back to school.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four arrested after burglary in DeFuniak Springs

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested four people after an alleged burglary over a generator.

News

Fall sports practice pushed back for Bay District Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A start date for games and matches has not been determined yet.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis announces relaunch of Hurricane Michael Homebuyer Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing), the homeownership program will provide $10 million in down payment assistance (DPA) to Floridians in the following impacted counties: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington.

News

CareerSource Gulf Coast to hold mobile food distribution

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
CareerSource Gulf Coast is planning to hold a mobile food distribution on Tuesday, August 18, to give 20,000 lbs of food to those in need.

Latest News

News

Decaris Hunter chases dream to become an EMT

Updated: 18 hours ago
Decaris Hunter chases dream to become an EMT

News

Locals can adopt a beach access

Updated: 18 hours ago
Locals can adopt a beach access

News

Jackson County testing site opens seven days a week

Updated: 18 hours ago
Jackson County testing site opens seven days a week

News

Community steps up to help Decaris Hunter follow dreams

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Hunter said he's wanted to be an EMT for about ten years so community members from all over surprised hunter with a GoFundMe to help pay for his classes.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful enourages people to adopt a beach access

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Between unincorporated Bay County and Panama City Beach, there are 96 public beach accesses. There are still 80 available to adopt.

News

Additional COVID-19 testing options available in Jackson County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The Florida Department of Emergency Management has a walk-up testing site at the Dollar General on Lafayette Street in Marianna.