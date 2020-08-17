Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a mostly dry and pleasant day across the Panhandle today, and more of the same is in store for the workweek.

Rain chances will remain low for Monday will hover around the 20% range, ahead of an increase in instability moving into the rest of the week. Rain chances won’t dip below 50% through next Sunday, so make sure you have your umbrella handy!

The tropics are coming alive, with two new areas of disturbance that have a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. We will be keeping a close eye on them moving forward, but at this point it is too early to tell about any threats to us here in Florida.

