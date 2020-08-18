Advertisement

Bay County beaches under Healthy Beaches advisory

Advisories have been put in place at sites SP8 and SP10 on the map.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two areas of Bay County beaches are under an advisory after samples came back with poor results during weekly testing.

According to the Bay County Health Department, Delwood Beach near the end of Jan Cooley Drive and the Beach Drive location on US-98 West Beach Drive are under Healthy Beaches advisories after weekly water samples came back showing poor results. This means the officials testing the waters in those areas found the water to have enteric bacteria, which is usually found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals. Enteric bacteria can be a sign of fecal pollution, which can come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, or human sewage.

The advisories previously issued for Carl Gray Park and Collegiate Drive have been rescinded.

Officials say Healthy Beaches advisories are issued to protect swimmers from an increased risk of gastrointestinal illnesses, upper respiratory infections, skin rashes, and ear infections.

Samplings are done each week between March and October.

